Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $35,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 22.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,670,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,857,000 after purchasing an additional 493,857 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 55.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,788,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,673,000 after purchasing an additional 639,521 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 4,159.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,191,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,264 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,292,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 760,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,804,000 after acquiring an additional 102,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total value of $684,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,824.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Avery Dennison news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total value of $657,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,326,230.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total transaction of $684,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,824.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,583 shares of company stock worth $2,856,353. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $215.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $165.21 and a 52 week high of $231.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.85.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 32.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 51.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.50.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

