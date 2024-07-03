Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 9,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its position in Alphabet by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,001,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $151,100,000 after buying an additional 160,884 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 176,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% during the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 24,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $185.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.35 and a fifty-two week high of $186.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. TD Cowen increased their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $141.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.66.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total value of $125,126.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,650 shares in the company, valued at $5,623,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total value of $125,126.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,623,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $3,541,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,303,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,516,961.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,143,403 in the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

