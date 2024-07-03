Bancor Price Reaches $0.61 on Exchanges (BNT)

Bancor (BNT) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. Bancor has a market capitalization of $76.48 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bancor has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One Bancor token can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Bancor Token Profile

Bancor is a token. Its launch date was June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 161,196,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,999,107 tokens. Bancor’s official message board is medium.com/carbondefi. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bancor’s official website is www.carbondefi.xyz.

Buying and Selling Bancor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 161,196,921.34055284 with 125,999,137.1547975 in circulation. The last known price of Bancor is 0.61073536 USD and is down -3.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 415 active market(s) with $2,324,817.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.carbondefi.xyz/.”

