Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.00.

Barclays Stock Performance

Shares of Barclays stock opened at $10.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Barclays has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $11.42.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 6.13%. Equities analysts forecast that Barclays will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Barclays

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Barclays by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Barclays by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Barclays by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Barclays in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

