Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $37.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $40.00. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SPR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.18.

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $33.88 on Wednesday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $36.34. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.21.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($3.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($3.49). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.69) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,954,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $395,128,000 after purchasing an additional 109,632 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,274.6% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 4,714,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $170,066,000 after buying an additional 4,371,874 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 7.2% in the first quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,423,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $159,538,000 after acquiring an additional 296,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,965,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,459,000 after purchasing an additional 554,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,432,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

