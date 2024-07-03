Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Sidoti Csr Forecasts (NASDAQ:BSET)

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a report released on Monday, July 1st. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now anticipates that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Bassett Furniture Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.15). Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $86.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.48 million.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 6th.

NASDAQ:BSET opened at $13.96 on Tuesday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $17.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average of $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.27 million, a PE ratio of -20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. 54.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers.

