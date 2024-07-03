Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) EVP Sells $269,230.05 in Stock

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 2,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $269,230.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 320 shares in the company, valued at $29,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $87.83 on Wednesday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $68.50 and a one year high of $103.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.41 and a beta of 1.58.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 79.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,285,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,082,000 after purchasing an additional 569,627 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 140.3% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $35,777,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 109.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,818,000 after purchasing an additional 47,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BECN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

