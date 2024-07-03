Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. (BMBN) to Issue Dividend of $0.42 on July 31st

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMBN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is an increase from Benchmark Bankshares’s previous dividend of $0.40.
Benchmark Bankshares Stock Performance
Shares of Benchmark Bankshares stock opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. Benchmark Bankshares has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.43.
Benchmark Bankshares Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Benchmark Bankshares
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Savvy Investors’ Rate Cut Portfolio: Bonds, Small Caps, Energy
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Generac Holdings Stock: Mixed Signals Leave Investors Uncertain
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Analysts and Earnings Propel the S&P 500’s Continuous Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.