Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) Declares Dividend of GBX 22.60

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, May 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 22.60 ($0.29) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BYG opened at GBX 1,186 ($15.00) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,156.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,176.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,123.24. Big Yellow Group has a 52-week low of GBX 901 ($11.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,272 ($16.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.76, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36.

BYG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,359 ($17.19) target price on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,186 ($15.00) to GBX 1,285 ($16.25) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,315 ($16.63) to GBX 1,385 ($17.52) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

In related news, insider Nicholas Vetch purchased 8,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,238 ($15.66) per share, with a total value of £99,510.44 ($125,866.99). Company insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 109 stores, including 24 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. We have a pipeline of 0.9 million sq ft comprising 13 proposed Big Yellow self storage facilities. The current maximum lettable area of the existing platform (including Armadillo) is 6.4 million sq ft.

