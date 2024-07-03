Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) Short Interest Update

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the May 31st total of 9,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Get Biglari alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biglari

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Biglari by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Biglari by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Biglari by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in Biglari by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Biglari by 81.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Biglari from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Biglari Stock Down 2.6 %

BH stock opened at $185.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.82 million, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Biglari has a 1-year low of $137.01 and a 1-year high of $219.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.66.

Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $79.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Biglari had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $89.45 million for the quarter.

Biglari Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.