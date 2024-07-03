Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Shares Gap Up to $54.41

Shares of Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $54.41, but opened at $56.65. Birkenstock shares last traded at $55.05, with a volume of 343,903 shares changing hands.

BIRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Birkenstock from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group upgraded Birkenstock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Birkenstock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.20 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Birkenstock from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Birkenstock from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.12.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $522.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.98 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Birkenstock Holding plc will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Birkenstock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,411,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Birkenstock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,873,000. Capital International Ltd. CA bought a new stake in shares of Birkenstock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,909,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Birkenstock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in shares of Birkenstock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $643,000. 19.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

