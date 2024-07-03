Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Up 1.2% This Week

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for $0.0624 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $11.64 million and $25,966.05 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Compound (COMP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00079940 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00022306 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00010988 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001643 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

