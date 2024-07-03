BitShares (BTS) Price Down 9.5% This Week

BitShares (BTS) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BitShares has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $6.67 million and $127,646.85 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get BitShares alerts:

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000672 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000552 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000646 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,308,277 coins. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.