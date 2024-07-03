Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0938 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.
Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSE BMN opened at $24.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.42. Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust has a 12 month low of $21.51 and a 12 month high of $25.05.
About Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust
