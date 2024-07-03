BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Increases Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2865 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This is a boost from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Stock Down 0.2 %

BCAT stock opened at $16.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.75. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18.

Company Profile

