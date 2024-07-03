BlackRock Core Bond Trust (BHK) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0746 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Performance
NYSE BHK opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.64.
About BlackRock Core Bond Trust
