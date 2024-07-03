BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (BGR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on July 31st

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0657 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years.

BGR stock opened at $13.18 on Wednesday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $13.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.79.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

