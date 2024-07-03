BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0995 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

CII opened at $20.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.21. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $20.15.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

