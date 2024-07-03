BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0995 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
CII opened at $20.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.21. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $20.15.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Generac Holdings Stock: Mixed Signals Leave Investors Uncertain
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Analysts and Earnings Propel the S&P 500’s Continuous Growth
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- CrowdStrike Stock Soars, Outpacing Palo Alto in Cybersecurity
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.