BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0562 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of BDJ opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average is $8.04.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

