BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0562 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Performance
Shares of BDJ opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average is $8.04.
About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust
