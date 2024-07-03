BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (BGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0338 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust stock opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.38. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $5.60.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

