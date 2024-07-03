BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (BGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0338 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust stock opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.38. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $5.60.
About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Generac Holdings Stock: Mixed Signals Leave Investors Uncertain
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Analysts and Earnings Propel the S&P 500’s Continuous Growth
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- CrowdStrike Stock Soars, Outpacing Palo Alto in Cybersecurity
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.