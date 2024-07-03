BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (FRA) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1238 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
FRA stock opened at $13.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.85. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $13.34.
About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund
