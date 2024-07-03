BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (FRA) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1238 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

FRA stock opened at $13.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.85. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $13.34.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

