BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (BME) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE:BME opened at $40.48 on Wednesday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a twelve month low of $35.53 and a twelve month high of $42.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.97 and a 200-day moving average of $40.75.
About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.
