BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Acquires $1,833,198.75 in Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 252,855 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $1,833,198.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,356,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,582,080.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSE:BIGZ opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $8.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.56.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.