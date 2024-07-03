BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Acquires $1,833,198.75 in Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 252,855 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $1,833,198.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,356,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,582,080.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Get BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:BIGZ opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $8.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.56.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Prudent Investors Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth $174,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,495,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,173,000 after purchasing an additional 291,622 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 9.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.