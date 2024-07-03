BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (BTA) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:BTA opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $10.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.12.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

