BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (MUI) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUI opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average of $11.87. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $12.42.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

