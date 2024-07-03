BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This is a boost from BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

BYM opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.29. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $11.65.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

