BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (MHD) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MHD opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $12.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.86.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

