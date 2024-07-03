BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.0% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MUJ opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.39. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

