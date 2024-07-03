BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (MHN) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

MHN opened at $10.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.57. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $10.87.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

