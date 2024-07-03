BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (MHN) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Price Performance
MHN opened at $10.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.57. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $10.87.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile
