BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (MUE) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.4% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Trading Up 0.3 %

MUE stock opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.98. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $10.23.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

