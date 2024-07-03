BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Plans $0.05 Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVTGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0505 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

Shares of MVT stock opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 12-month low of $8.96 and a 12-month high of $11.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.74.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

