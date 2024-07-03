BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Plans $0.05 Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0505 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Price Performance
Shares of MVT stock opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 12-month low of $8.96 and a 12-month high of $11.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.74.
About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniVest Fund II
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Generac Holdings Stock: Mixed Signals Leave Investors Uncertain
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Analysts and Earnings Propel the S&P 500’s Continuous Growth
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- CrowdStrike Stock Soars, Outpacing Palo Alto in Cybersecurity
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.