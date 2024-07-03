BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $50.38 and last traded at $50.09, with a volume of 418280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.33.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.2132 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.
BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.31.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.