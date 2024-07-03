BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEARGet Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $50.38 and last traded at $50.09, with a volume of 418280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.33.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.2132 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 21,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

