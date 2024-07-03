BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) Reaches New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $50.18 and last traded at $49.99, with a volume of 179181 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.15.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.1434 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.05.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF

About BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 1,015.5% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,241,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,876 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,319,000. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 36,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

