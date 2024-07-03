BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) Reaches New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $50.18 and last traded at $49.99, with a volume of 179181 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.15.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.1434 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.05.
The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.
