Bluejay Mining (LON:JAY) Trading 20.3% Higher

Bluejay Mining plc (LON:JAY – Get Free Report) shot up 20.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.38 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.35 ($0.00). 47,286,809 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 356% from the average session volume of 10,379,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.29 ($0.00).

Bluejay Mining Stock Up 4.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 11.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of £8.00 million, a P/E ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.20.

About Bluejay Mining

Bluejay Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in the United Kingdom, Greenland, and Finland. The company explores for ilmenite, copper, cobalt, zinc, nickel, gold, titanium, platinum, and silver deposits, as well as PGM metals.

