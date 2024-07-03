Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,744,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,925 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Boot Barn worth $210,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 1,037.7% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Boot Barn from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Boot Barn from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.36.

Boot Barn Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE BOOT opened at $131.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 2.09. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.73 and a 1-year high of $134.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.83.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $388.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.67 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 8.82%. As a group, analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boot Barn

In other news, insider Michael A. Love sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $118,916.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,763.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Boot Barn news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $165,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,546 shares in the company, valued at $500,560.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael A. Love sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $118,916.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,763.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,795 shares of company stock worth $1,329,686 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Boot Barn

(Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.