Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,212 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,079 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in BOX were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BOX. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BOX by 404.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,001,086 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,638,000 after purchasing an additional 802,564 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in BOX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,606,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in BOX by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,532,133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,848,000 after acquiring an additional 523,872 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BOX during the fourth quarter worth $12,370,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in BOX by 14.7% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,851,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,816,000 after purchasing an additional 236,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $26.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.65. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $23.29 and a one year high of $31.94. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.86.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. BOX had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $264.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $354,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,578,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,104,297.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,300 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $85,470.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 152,372 shares in the company, valued at $3,946,434.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $354,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,578,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,104,297.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,122,350 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on BOX from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

