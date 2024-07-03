Brian Richard Hole Sells 293 Shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) President Brian Richard Hole sold 293 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total value of $20,439.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 100,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,029,296.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brian Richard Hole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 27th, Brian Richard Hole sold 6,147 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total transaction of $412,402.23.

Willis Lease Finance Trading Up 1.5 %

Willis Lease Finance stock opened at $70.07 on Wednesday. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $39.16 and a 52 week high of $70.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $460.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Willis Lease Finance Dividend Announcement

Willis Lease Finance ( NASDAQ:WLFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $119.08 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Lease Finance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLFC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 7.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Willis Lease Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

