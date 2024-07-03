Broadcom Stock Set to Split on Monday, July 15th (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report)’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 15th. The 10-1 split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $1,657.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $771.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,442.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,309.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.25. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $795.09 and a 52-week high of $1,851.62.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.78 by $0.18. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Broadcom will post 37.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,600.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,610.00 to $1,735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,673.04.

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.26, for a total value of $444,566.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,809,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,343.14, for a total transaction of $4,029,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,459 shares in the company, valued at $58,371,521.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.26, for a total transaction of $444,566.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,809,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,864 shares of company stock worth $7,910,666. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 72.7% in the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

