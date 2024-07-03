Brookstone Capital Management Sells 390 Shares of Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SHOC)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SHOC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $51.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.97 million, a P/E ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 1.87. Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $29.64 and a 12 month high of $54.10.
Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF Company Profile
