BSF Enterprise (LON:BSFA) Stock Price Down 13.2%

Shares of BSF Enterprise Plc (LON:BSFA – Get Free Report) fell 13.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.60 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.60 ($0.06). 191,409 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 604,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.30 ($0.07).

The company has a market capitalization of £4.91 million, a PE ratio of -237.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7.37.

In other BSF Enterprise news, insider Graham Duncan acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £6,000 ($7,589.17). In other BSF Enterprise news, insider Graham Duncan purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £6,000 ($7,589.17). Also, insider Geoffrey Robert Bake acquired 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £24,000 ($30,356.69). Insiders own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

BSF Enterprise Plc does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire the businesses within biotechnology, innovative marketing, and e-commerce sectors. BSF Enterprise Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

