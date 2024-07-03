Buffington Mohr McNeal Has $1.84 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Buffington Mohr McNeal reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $504.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $505.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $485.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $467.12. The company has a market capitalization of $457.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

