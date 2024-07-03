Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) Shares Down 6.9%

Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.74 ($0.01). 27,507,055 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 138% from the average session volume of 11,574,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.80 ($0.01).

Bushveld Minerals Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.98. The company has a market cap of £11.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.81.

Bushveld Minerals Company Profile

Bushveld Minerals Limited operates as an integrated primary vanadium producer for the steel, energy, chemicals and aerospace industries in South Africa, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company is involved in mining and processing vanadium ores; and developing and promoting vanadium in the energy storage market through the advancement of vanadium-based energy storage systems, primarily vanadium redox flow batteries.

