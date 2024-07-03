C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.38.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHRW. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13,682.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,662,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,723,000 after buying an additional 2,643,193 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,486,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $874,548,000 after buying an additional 2,003,158 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,474,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,341,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 593,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,286,000 after buying an additional 304,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $86.15 on Wednesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $100.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.35 and a 200 day moving average of $79.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.44%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

