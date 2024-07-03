Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Short Interest Update

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the May 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 259,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Cadre stock opened at $33.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.29. Cadre has a one year low of $21.42 and a one year high of $39.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.76.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $137.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.99 million. Cadre had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cadre will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.65%.

CDRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Cadre in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Cadre in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cadre from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

In other news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 8,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $275,759.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 547,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,567,649.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadre by 21.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,180,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,724,000 after acquiring an additional 206,564 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Cadre by 32.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 460,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,671,000 after acquiring an additional 113,722 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Cadre during the first quarter valued at about $11,990,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its holdings in Cadre by 127.5% during the first quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 145,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 81,780 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadre by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

