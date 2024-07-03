Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Short Interest Update

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the May 31st total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 631,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Cannae from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Cannae Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CNNE opened at $18.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Cannae has a 52-week low of $15.93 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.17.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $110.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.23 million. Cannae had a negative net margin of 74.62% and a negative return on equity of 16.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cannae will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Cannae Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Cannae’s payout ratio is presently -8.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 25,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $499,073.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 248,615 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,158.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 25,752 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $499,073.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 248,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,158.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard N. Massey sold 23,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $474,138.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,317,829.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,802 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,112 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cannae

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Cannae during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cannae during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cannae by 48.9% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cannae by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Cannae by 103,775.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

