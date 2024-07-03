Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $11.81 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 1.5% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $11,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,602,698,000 after buying an additional 28,263,426 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $1,580,776,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 30.7% during the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,846,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $819,814,000 after buying an additional 433,317 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth about $140,657,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,075,000 after buying an additional 378,922 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $486.98 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $487.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $456.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $437.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.7615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

