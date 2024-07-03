Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Trims Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 36.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,004.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 94,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after buying an additional 85,812 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth about $279,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 25,403 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 106,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 17,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,297,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $40.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.63 and a 12 month high of $65.38. The company has a market cap of $82.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05, a PEG ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is -77.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

