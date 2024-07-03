Carlson Capital L. P Sells 207,325 Shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Stock

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carlson Capital L. P sold 207,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $342,086.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,968,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,498,313.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Glatfelter Stock Up 3.3 %

GLT opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Glatfelter Co. has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $3.71. The company has a market cap of $63.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.74.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $327.26 million for the quarter. Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Glatfelter by 41.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 9,796 shares during the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Glatfelter by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 851,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 45,438 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Glatfelter by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 549,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 299,407 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP grew its position in shares of Glatfelter by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 579,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 117,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

