Carlson Capital L. P Sells 207,325 Shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Stock

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carlson Capital L. P sold 207,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $342,086.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,968,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,498,313.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Glatfelter Stock Up 3.3 %
GLT opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Glatfelter Co. has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $3.71. The company has a market cap of $63.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.74.
Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $327.26 million for the quarter. Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.
Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.
