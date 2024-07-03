Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Gap Down to $12.35

Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.35, but opened at $10.64. Cassava Sciences shares last traded at $11.29, with a volume of 4,045,390 shares changing hands.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.94.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.90). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cassava Sciences

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 653.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 1,251.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.