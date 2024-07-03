Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Trading Down 2.1%

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $325.37 and last traded at $326.10. 833,345 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 2,705,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $333.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $293.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.63.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $160.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $339.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 23.48%.

Caterpillar announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $512,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $512,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,380,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caterpillar

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 23.3% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 158.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth about $16,640,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 237.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 307,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,818,000 after buying an additional 216,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 10.8% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 45,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

